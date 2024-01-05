Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.02

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 3641810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Globalstar Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71.

In related news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,086,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,260.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,522,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,521.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder sold 188,300 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,086,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,260.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 39.9% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 106,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 272.5% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,432,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 157,706 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Globalstar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,594,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Globalstar by 6.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

