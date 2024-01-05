Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $21.72 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 2.7% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $21,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 17,194.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,265,000 after buying an additional 4,985,386 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after buying an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after buying an additional 1,358,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE ETN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $234.52. The company had a trading volume of 391,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,843. The firm has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $241.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.