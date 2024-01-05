Godsey & Gibb Inc. Has $23.47 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,854 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 2.9% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $23,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 71.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 167,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 95,220 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 112,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Schlumberger by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 53,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,857,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,643,137. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SLB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,229 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

