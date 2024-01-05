Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 1,605 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,437 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.7% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $654.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,826. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $610.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $290.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $462.22 and a 52-week high of $681.91.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Costco Wholesale

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,878,343 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.