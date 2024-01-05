Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 3,071 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 2.4% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 9,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,005 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.44. The stock had a trading volume of 873,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,532. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $106.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $225.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.21.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

