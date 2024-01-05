Godsey & Gibb Inc. Sells 6,343 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 2.4% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $19,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after acquiring an additional 635,248,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,092,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,968,000 after purchasing an additional 747,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.90. 1,390,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,063,811. The firm has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.94. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.439 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

