Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.04.
GOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance
GOL opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.01 million, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.37 million.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0115 per share. This is a positive change from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.