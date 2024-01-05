Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.04.

GOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 213.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 29,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 46.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 274.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 74,382 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

GOL opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.01 million, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.37 million.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0115 per share. This is a positive change from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

