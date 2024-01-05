Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Shares Down 0.8%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFPGet Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30. Approximately 467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $135.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,778,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,262,000 after buying an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 2,056.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 548,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after buying an additional 522,821 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

