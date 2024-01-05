Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 1,736 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 372,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9,979.7% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 135,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after acquiring an additional 134,327 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in AbbVie by 11.6% during the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $486,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

AbbVie stock opened at $161.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.27 and its 200 day moving average is $145.85. The firm has a market cap of $290.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

