Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Shares Down 8%

Shares of Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Free Report) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 405,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 910% from the average daily volume of 40,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Graphano Energy Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphano Energy

In other news, insider Michael Bauer sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property that consist of 14 mineral claims and covering an area of approximately 738.12 hectares located in Quebec, Canada; and Dudley and Lac Vert-Bouthillier graphite consisting of 11 claims and covering an area of approximately 600 hectares.

