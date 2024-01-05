Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Acquired by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

