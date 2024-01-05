Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.

Great Wall Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.