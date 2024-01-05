Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Earnings Results

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Greenbrier Companies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 5.4 %

GBX traded up $2.39 on Friday, reaching $46.73. 750,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,877. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Report on GBX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,147.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Patrick J. Ottensmeyer bought 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,098.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 7,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $243,605.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,147.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.