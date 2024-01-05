Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Trading 6.7% Higher

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 112,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 145,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Separately, Pi Financial downgraded shares of Greenlane Renewables from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Greenlane Renewables had a negative net margin of 23.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of C$10.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.80 million. Analysts expect that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.00052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

