Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Grows Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.0% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 343,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,755,000 after acquiring an additional 96,700 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter valued at about $1,403,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.60.

MSM stock opened at $96.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.66. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.34%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $284,963.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

