Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $1.58 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 2.4% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $594,173.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,510.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $105.27 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.47.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

