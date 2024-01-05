Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $717,000 Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151,613 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,964,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,858,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,673,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.30. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $61.54.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $422,939.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,224.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $4,216,360. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Susquehanna began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

