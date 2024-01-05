Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Purchases 240 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Watsco makes up 1.3% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Watsco were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Watsco in the second quarter worth $40,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $412.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.08 and its 200 day moving average is $375.71. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $255.83 and a one year high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

