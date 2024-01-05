Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Purchases New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,365 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,746 shares of company stock valued at $50,181,294 over the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.93. 88,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,203. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.72. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $240.68. The stock has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

