Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up about 3.7% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186,931 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,383,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,506,819,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in United Rentals by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,309,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in United Rentals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,109,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,382,000 after buying an additional 192,205 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,756,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,121,000 after buying an additional 170,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.92.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $536.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $497.38 and a 200-day moving average of $464.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $585.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

