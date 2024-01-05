Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Raises Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,875 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,802,000 after buying an additional 5,939,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $192,928,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,391,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

CFG traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $32.81. 367,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

