Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.67

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $4.48. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 26,018 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gulf Island Fabrication in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Gulf Island Fabrication Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $74.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 32.46% and a negative net margin of 21.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gulf Island Fabrication

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 716,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 16,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

