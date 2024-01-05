Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,570 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 717,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 401,949 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 3.8 %

HLX opened at $9.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36 and a beta of 2.56. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $395.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.41 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.63%. Analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Stories

