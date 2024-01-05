Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,125 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $56.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

