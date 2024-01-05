Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 34 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in NVR in the third quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in NVR by 140.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Down 0.5 %

NVR stock opened at $6,912.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6,386.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,217.43. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,590.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7,075.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $118.51 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NVR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

