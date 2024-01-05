Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 955 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 61,833,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,987,000 after buying an additional 25,268,032 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,861,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $178.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

