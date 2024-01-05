Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,754,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,353,000 after buying an additional 57,400 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 221,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 58,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.4% during the third quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 204,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

