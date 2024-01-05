GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 10,200 Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Fulton Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Price Performance

FULT opened at $15.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.81. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $17.50.

Fulton Financial Increases Dividend

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $274.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.75 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.17%. Analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FULT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered Fulton Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulton Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fulton Financial

About Fulton Financial

(Free Report)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.