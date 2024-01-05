GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 16,564 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZIM. Barclays lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.43.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $13.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.73. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

