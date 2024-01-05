GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $202,000 in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ODP by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ODP by 10.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in ODP by 94.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in ODP by 3.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ODP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.28. ODP had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

