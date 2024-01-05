GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,296 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $13.19.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $825.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on PAGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. New Street Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.04.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

