GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes $201,000 Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,876,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atkore by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Atkore by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

ATKR stock opened at $152.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $113.99 and a one year high of $165.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.25.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

