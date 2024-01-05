GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes $203,000 Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 36.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 1,922.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sanmina by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 154.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Trading Up 1.3 %

SANM opened at $49.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.94. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $65.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

SANM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

