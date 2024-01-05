GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Takes Position in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 397,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 87.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 46,479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 72.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:BRDG opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $326.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.90 and a beta of 1.81. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Bridge Investment Group had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -234.48%.

Bridge Investment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.