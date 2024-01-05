Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) PT Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s current price.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.61.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWC

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $46.62. 216,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,387. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $54.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth $38,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.