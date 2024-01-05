Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.
Several research firms have issued reports on HARP. Oppenheimer started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.
HARP stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. Harpoon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $181.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.10.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.09) by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.68% and a negative return on equity of 893.55%. Equities analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; and HPN217 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
