Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NASDAQ:HROWM)

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.7422 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Stock Performance
HROWM opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $26.50.
About Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027
