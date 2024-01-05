HC Wainwright Lowers Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Price Target to C$1.00

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2024

Banxa (CVE:BNXAGet Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Banxa Stock Performance

Banxa stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 42,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,528. Banxa has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$38.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.23.

Banxa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. Banxa Holdings Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.