HC Wainwright Lowers Banxa (CVE:BNXA) Price Target to C$1.00

Banxa (CVE:BNXA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from C$4.00 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Banxa Stock Performance

Banxa stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 42,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,528. Banxa has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$38.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.23.

Banxa Company Profile

Banxa Holdings Inc operates as a payments service provider for the cryptocurrency exchanges in Australia, North America, and Europe. The company provides Web3 on-and-off ramp solutions that allows end users to purchase cryptocurrency and NFT's using fiat currency. Banxa Holdings Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

