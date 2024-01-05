HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 1.3% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $4.57 on Friday, reaching $277.67. 125,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $252.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Citigroup lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.95.

Get Our Latest Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.