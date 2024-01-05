HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.69

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.69 and last traded at $93.08, with a volume of 218016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of HCI Group from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

HCI Group Stock Down 3.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $770.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.04.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $1.05. HCI Group had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $131.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group during the first quarter valued at $8,558,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 532,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,058 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCI Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,632,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HCI Group by 859.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 99,992 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 160.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after buying an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

