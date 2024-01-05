Head to Head Analysis: Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) and Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PLDT and Consolidated Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 0 0 0 0 N/A Consolidated Communications 0 1 0 0 2.00

Consolidated Communications has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 19.72%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than PLDT.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

PLDT has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PLDT and Consolidated Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $209.47 billion 0.02 $192.92 million $0.88 26.67 Consolidated Communications $1.19 billion 0.43 $140.09 million ($2.49) -1.75

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Communications. Consolidated Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLDT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and Consolidated Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 4.95% 27.58% 5.06% Consolidated Communications -21.04% -15.04% -2.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of PLDT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PLDT beats Consolidated Communications on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc. provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. The company also provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, it offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services; distributes Filipino channels and content services; and provides full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. Further, the company engages in the sale of mobile handsets, broadband data routers, tablets, and accessories; and operation of mobile virtual network and cross-border digital platforms. Additionally, it provides gaming support services; mobile internet and broadband, and voice services; domestic leased lines; alternative messaging solutions, such as over-the-top services, social media, and messenger application; inbound roaming and other services; mobile prepaid and postpaid services; and fixed wireless broadband services. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions. The company also provides voice services, such as local phone and long-distance services; and high-speed fiber data transmission services to regional and national interexchange; and wireless carriers, including Ethernet, cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and colocation services. In addition, it sells business equipment, as well as offers related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services. Further, the company offers video services comprising high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; and in-demand streaming TV services that provide endless entertainment options. Additionally, it provides network access services that include interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access; and telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support, and other miscellaneous services. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

