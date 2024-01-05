Head to Head Analysis: Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) versus Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) and Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and Highlands REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 18.60% 4.73% 3.39% Highlands REIT -29.54% -3.87% -2.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Self Storage and Highlands REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $11.94 million 4.36 $2.06 million $0.20 23.35 Highlands REIT $31.36 million 0.47 -$7.66 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Global Self Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Highlands REIT.

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highlands REIT has a beta of 21.41, suggesting that its stock price is 2,041% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.1% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Highlands REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Global Self Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Highlands REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Self Storage and Highlands REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Highlands REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Self Storage currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.89%. Given Global Self Storage’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Highlands REIT.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats Highlands REIT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

About Highlands REIT

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock. Prior to or concurrent with the separation, we and InvenTrust engaged in certain reorganization transactions that were designed to consolidate substantially all of InvenTrust's remaining non-core investment properties in Highlands.

