Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $74.04. The stock had a trading volume of 405,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,947. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.02. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

