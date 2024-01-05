Heritage NOLA Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Trading Up 0.8%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.90. Approximately 321 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.
Heritage NOLA Bancorp Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.28.
Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile
Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany that provides various financial services. Its deposit accounts include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land loans; home equity lines and consumer loans; and other business loans.
See Also
