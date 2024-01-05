Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

HFRO stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,911,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,693 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 322,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

