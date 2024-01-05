Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Highland Global Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Highland Global Allocation Fund alerts:

Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HGLB opened at $7.53 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.

Institutional Trading of Highland Global Allocation Fund

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGLB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 318.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 132,412 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 44,622 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,826 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.