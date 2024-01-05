Highland Global Allocation Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:HGLB)

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.
Highland Global Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HGLB opened at $7.53 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.
About Highland Global Allocation Fund
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
