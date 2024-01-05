HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 1,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 88,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on HLVX shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.
HilleVax Price Performance
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at HilleVax
In other HilleVax news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $647,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in HilleVax by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 9,300.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HilleVax by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
About HilleVax
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
