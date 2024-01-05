HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) were down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.61. Approximately 1,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 88,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HLVX shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Get HilleVax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLVX

HilleVax Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a current ratio of 17.58.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at HilleVax

In other HilleVax news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $647,000. 29.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in HilleVax by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 9,300.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HilleVax by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in HilleVax by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About HilleVax

(Get Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.