Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTH. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

HTH opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.11. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $35.66.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.63 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 7.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Hilltop by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,609,000 after purchasing an additional 806,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 498,672 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 523.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 551,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 463,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after purchasing an additional 371,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

