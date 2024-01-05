HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Shares Up 0.8%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.20 and last traded at C$3.99. Approximately 4,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 9,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLS shares. Stifel Canada cut HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.91.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$21.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.97 million. HLS Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.49% and a negative net margin of 45.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HLS Therapeutics

In other HLS Therapeutics news, insider Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought 20,000 shares of HLS Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.30 per share, with a total value of C$86,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $101,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

