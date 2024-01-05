Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.67. 1,395,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,220. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.56. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $217.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

